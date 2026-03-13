Maharashtra's Crisis Response: Fuel, Finance, and Future Investments

Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant addresses export finance and fuel issues amid the West Asia crisis, emphasizing state-government collaboration with the Centre. Plans for immediate relief and future investments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are underway, with efforts to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations. New land acquisitions seek to boost business growth and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:22 IST
Maharashtra's Industries Minister, Uday Samant, announced the state government's proactive steps to address export finance and alternative fuel arrangements in light of the ongoing West Asia crisis. These issues will be discussed with the Central government as the state seeks collaborative solutions.

Following discussions with industrial associations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Samant emphasized the need for financial and energy security amidst the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. He plans to approach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for immediate aid and long-term strategies, including meetings with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri if needed.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a crucial business hub, faces potential operational disruptions due to limited gas stock. The government is expediting meetings with gas companies to address this. Additionally, Samant signaled the state's commitment to economic growth by acquiring substantial land for future investments worth billions.

