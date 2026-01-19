"Party president will be elected by cadre": G Kishan Reddy ahead of BJP national president election

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has underlined the Bharatiya Janata Party's cadre-driven ethos ahead of the election of its news national president, asserting that the party believes in unanimous leadership selection rooted in organisational consensus. Speaking to reporters here, Reddy said the BJP, recognised as the world's largest political party, continues to function on the strength of its workers spread across the country. "Traditionally, the BJP is a cadre-based party and the largest political party in the world. Tomorrow, the party president will be elected by the cadre. We, along with our cadre from all over the country, believe that elections should be held unanimously," Reddy said.

He also highlighted that the party is set to witness a historic shift, with leadership emerging from Bihar for the first time since the BJP's formation. Emphasising generational change, Reddy added that not just Bihar but the party's "young leadership" will now take the reins. The BJP is scheduled to elect its new president on January 20, following the publication of its internal electoral rolls on Sunday. As per the official notification issued by the national returning officer and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, the nomination process will begin today, January 19, with scrutiny and withdrawals slated for later in the day.

Currently, Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin is serving as the party's working president and is expected to succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who assumed office in January 202. Nadda was also the first national working president of the party. According to the BJP constitution, the party president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the national and state councils. If only one nomination is filed, the candidate assumes office without voting. Sources said senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to be present in Delhi for the election. (ANI)

