Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

In a significant political development, Umesh Singh Kushwaha has been elected as the president of the JD(U) Bihar unit for a third consecutive term.

The announcement came after Kushwaha was declared the winner unopposed, as no other candidates came forward to contest the position.

Kushwaha expressed his gratitude towards the party and pledged to work under the guidance of Nitish Kumar to further strengthen the party's influence and implement policies focused on "development with justice".

