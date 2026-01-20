Left Menu

Generational Shift: BJP Appoints Nitin Nabin as Youngest President

In a move to attract young voters, India's Bharatiya Janata Party appointed Nitin Nabin, a little-known legislator from Bihar, as its youngest president. Nabin, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, takes charge amidst crucial upcoming elections. His appointment signifies a generational shift within the party's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:23 IST
Generational Shift: BJP Appoints Nitin Nabin as Youngest President
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic maneuver to rejuvenate its appeal among young voters, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Nitin Nabin, a relatively unknown figure from Bihar, as the party's youngest president. Nabin, 45, replaces J.P. Nadda, marking a generational shift in the party's leadership structure.

Amid applauses from party members, he took the oath at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, underlining the emphasis on youth involvement in politics as he embarks on a three-year term. Supported unanimously by party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin addressed the gathering, urging young people to actively engage in political affairs.

The appointment comes months before crucial state elections, such as in West Bengal, where the BJP is aiming for its first win. Following setbacks in the last general election, the BJP continues to build support, currently governing 19 of India's 28 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

 India
2
Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

 India
4
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026