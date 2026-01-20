Generational Shift: BJP Appoints Nitin Nabin as Youngest President

In a strategic maneuver to rejuvenate its appeal among young voters, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Nitin Nabin, a relatively unknown figure from Bihar, as the party's youngest president. Nabin, 45, replaces J.P. Nadda, marking a generational shift in the party's leadership structure.

Amid applauses from party members, he took the oath at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, underlining the emphasis on youth involvement in politics as he embarks on a three-year term. Supported unanimously by party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin addressed the gathering, urging young people to actively engage in political affairs.

The appointment comes months before crucial state elections, such as in West Bengal, where the BJP is aiming for its first win. Following setbacks in the last general election, the BJP continues to build support, currently governing 19 of India's 28 states.

