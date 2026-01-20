Greenland Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Bold Move Shakes EU Relations

In a bold geopolitical maneuver, US President Donald Trump has triggered global economic anxiety by announcing a 10 percent import tax targeting eight European nations. The move comes amid increasing tensions over the US's intentions to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to reassure trading partners of stable US-European relations despite the tariff threats.

The prospect of US ownership of Greenland for strategic defense purposes has raised diplomatic alarms in Europe, prompting leaders to explore retaliatory measures, including the European Union's anti-coercion strategies. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron of France has suggested a G-7 summit in Paris to address the mounting crisis.

Amidst accusations of unfairness and power politics from Denmark's officials, economic markets across Europe have responded with a clear downturn, illustrating the far-reaching potential impacts of the situation. The unfolding events underscore escalating tensions, with US allies like the UK also navigating their own strategic interests in regions like the Chagos Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)