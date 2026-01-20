Left Menu

Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Meet in Davos for Crucial Talks

Ukrainian peace negotiators recently convened with national security advisers from France, Germany, and Britain in Davos. The discussions focused on security guarantees, economic development, and Ukraine's recovery. Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, announced further meetings with partners on these critical issues.

Updated: 20-01-2026 17:00 IST
  • Ukraine

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, confirmed the discussions, emphasizing the importance of continued engagement with international partners. He outlined the agenda, which focuses on security guarantees, fostering economic development, and facilitating the nation's recovery.

Umerov announced that further meetings are planned, highlighting Ukraine's commitment to securing international support for rebuilding efforts and ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

