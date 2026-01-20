Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Meet in Davos for Crucial Talks

In a significant diplomatic effort, Ukrainian peace negotiators gathered with national security advisers from France, Germany, and Britain in Davos. The meeting marks a crucial step in addressing security concerns and economic recovery for Ukraine.

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, confirmed the discussions, emphasizing the importance of continued engagement with international partners. He outlined the agenda, which focuses on security guarantees, fostering economic development, and facilitating the nation's recovery.

Umerov announced that further meetings are planned, highlighting Ukraine's commitment to securing international support for rebuilding efforts and ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)