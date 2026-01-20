Congress Criticizes BJP's Nabin Appointment

The Congress party took a sharp jab at the ruling BJP on Tuesday following the announcement of Nitin Nabin as the new BJP national president. The opposition party contends that the process lacked a legitimate election, with the president being appointed prior to any voting procedure.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was also criticized by Congress, suggesting he was discontent for being excluded from the process, preventing any potential manipulation. Pawan Khera of the Congress remarked on Kumar's lack of influence and insinuated that the appointment procedure was not transparent.

Nabin, previously serving as Bihar's minister for law and justice, urban development, and housing, took over as the BJP's national president, succeeding J P Nadda. This appointment marks a significant transition for the party as Nabin, at 45, becomes the youngest to hold this position.