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Controversy Surrounds CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal Motion

Opposition leaders have filed notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The notices allege misconduct, including voter list manipulation and partisan behavior favoring the ruling BJP. The removal process mirrors that of a judge's impeachment, requiring proven misbehavior or incapacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:09 IST
Controversy Surrounds CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal Motion
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In a significant political development, opposition leaders have moved notices in Parliament, calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The allegations include mishandling electoral rolls and biased conduct in favor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These concerns have fueled the latest controversy engulfing India's electoral system.

The notices, supported by 130 Lok Sabha members and 60 from the Rajya Sabha, outline various charges against Kumar, such as alleged manipulation of the voters' list and obstructing investigations. This push for Kumar's removal echoes broader concerns about the transparency and impartiality of the election process.

With the motion specifying procedural similarities to a judge's impeachment, it highlights the severe nature of accusations faced by Kumar. If the motion gains traction, a high-level committee will be formed to examine the charges, before potentially tabling a report for Parliamentary discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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