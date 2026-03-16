Haryana's Political Drama: A Tense Rajya Sabha Election

In Haryana, the political atmosphere is charged as polling proceeds for two Rajya Sabha seats. Congress MLAs, previously moved to Himachal Pradesh, returned to cast their votes despite controversy over party trust issues.

BJP's strategy involves backing independent candidate Satish Nandal, who faces Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh. Nandal, armed with support from both independents and BJP members, remains confident despite lacking the required voting numbers.

The Congress, possessing 37 MLAs, needs every strategic maneuver to secure their position. Previous elections have seen unexpected outcomes due to cross-voting, underscoring the complexity of the political landscape in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)