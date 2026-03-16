Haryana's Political Drama: A Tense Rajya Sabha Election
In Haryana, polling for two Rajya Sabha seats has created a political stir. Congress MLAs, previously sequestered in Himachal Pradesh, returned to vote. BJP candidate Nandal challenges the Congress with independent support. Power dynamics and vote management dominate the scene as parties maneuver for advantage.
- Country:
- India
In Haryana, the political atmosphere is charged as polling proceeds for two Rajya Sabha seats. Congress MLAs, previously moved to Himachal Pradesh, returned to cast their votes despite controversy over party trust issues.
BJP's strategy involves backing independent candidate Satish Nandal, who faces Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh. Nandal, armed with support from both independents and BJP members, remains confident despite lacking the required voting numbers.
The Congress, possessing 37 MLAs, needs every strategic maneuver to secure their position. Previous elections have seen unexpected outcomes due to cross-voting, underscoring the complexity of the political landscape in Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- election
- Rajya Sabha
- Congress
- BJP
- MLAs
- politics
- Nandal
- Boudh
- cross-voting
ALSO READ
BJP Champions 'Positive Politics' in Kerala Election Campaign
Kerala BJP's Election Candidate List Amidst High-Stakes Political Battle
BJP's K Laxman Calls for OBC Inclusion in Central List
Haryana MLAs on the Move: High Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections
BJP Pushes for Single-Phase Polling in Upcoming West Bengal Elections