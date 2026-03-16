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Haryana's Political Drama: A Tense Rajya Sabha Election

In Haryana, polling for two Rajya Sabha seats has created a political stir. Congress MLAs, previously sequestered in Himachal Pradesh, returned to vote. BJP candidate Nandal challenges the Congress with independent support. Power dynamics and vote management dominate the scene as parties maneuver for advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:01 IST
Haryana's Political Drama: A Tense Rajya Sabha Election
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In Haryana, the political atmosphere is charged as polling proceeds for two Rajya Sabha seats. Congress MLAs, previously moved to Himachal Pradesh, returned to cast their votes despite controversy over party trust issues.

BJP's strategy involves backing independent candidate Satish Nandal, who faces Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh. Nandal, armed with support from both independents and BJP members, remains confident despite lacking the required voting numbers.

The Congress, possessing 37 MLAs, needs every strategic maneuver to secure their position. Previous elections have seen unexpected outcomes due to cross-voting, underscoring the complexity of the political landscape in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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