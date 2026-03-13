Chaos Erupts in Delhi MCD House over Alleged Assault and Political Drama

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings were abruptly disrupted on Friday as AAP and BJP councillors clashed after allegations surfaced of an assault on Jyoti Gautam, a female AAP councillor. The incident unfolded when Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang moved a congratulatory motion following Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in a separate case.

Narang accused associates of BJP MLA Umang Bajaj of physically manhandling Gautam during a late-night road inspection. Bajaj refuted the allegations, suggesting they were politically motivated. The tense exchange highlighted procedural disagreements, with Narang demanding that Gautam's account be heard in the House, a request the mayor deferred.

The controversy coincided with procedural disputes, as MCD authorities insisted on adherence to established speaking rules. The session also greenlit new developments, including a proposal for environmentally friendly cremation methods, amid ongoing protests related to casteist remarks accusations against an AAP councillor.

(With inputs from agencies.)