Mehbooba Mufti Champions Peace and Prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir

On Tuesday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti reiterated her party's commitment to fostering peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir through inclusive dialogue and comprehensive development. Focused on unifying the region's diverse areas, Mufti criticized both the National Conference and BJP for politicizing her push for divisional status for the Pir Panjal and Chenab valley, dismissing their claims as misleading.

Speaking on the issue, Mufti recalled the diplomatic efforts pursued during Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's time, which had opened cross-border routes and facilitated dialogue. She stressed the importance of relocating military forces to barracks in improved conditions and advocated for the return or compensation of power projects, asserting that such measures align with the broader goal of regional prosperity and unity.

Mufti defended her initiative as purely administrative, focused on empowering marginalized areas and enhancing governance, rather than aligning with the outdated Dixon plan. She rebuked the BJP for suggesting a hidden agenda linked to Pakistan, and condemned the recent summoning of journalists, urging for protection of democratic freedoms.

