Nitin Nabin: A New Era of BJP Leadership Begins

Nitin Nabin, newly elected as the BJP's 12th national president, began his tenure with prayers at key temples and gurdwara in Delhi. At just 45, he represents the party's faith in youthful leadership. Nabin's unopposed election heralds a new chapter for BJP amidst crucial upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:21 IST
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the newly elected chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marked his first public day in office by visiting several notable places of worship in Delhi. His visits included the Jhandewalan Temple, Valmiki temple, Prachin Hanuman Mandir, and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, underscoring his appreciation for diverse religious traditions.

Nabin formally assumed his role as the 12th national president of the BJP, succeeding JP Nadda. The appointment highlights the party's commitment to nurturing young and dynamic leadership, as Nabin's rise from humble beginnings has been applauded by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Elected unopposed with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP officials, Nabin symbolizes a strategic shift for the BJP as it gears up for significant upcoming state elections, focusing on expanding its influence and reinforcing its organizational structure across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

