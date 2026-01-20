Peruvian President Faces Impeachment Amid Chinese Businessman Scandal

Peruvian President Jose Jeri is embroiled in a mounting political scandal as he's investigated for undisclosed meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang.

Jeri, who came to power after former President Dina Boluarte's expulsion, pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation, amid criticism of transparency and potential corruption.

Despite the opposition's impeachment efforts, experts suggest Jeri's removal is improbable due to the political climate and impending elections.

