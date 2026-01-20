Left Menu

Peruvian President Faces Impeachment Amid Chinese Businessman Scandal

Peru's President Jose Jeri is under preliminary investigation and facing potential impeachment after undisclosed meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang led to a political scandal. Jeri admitted mistakes and apologized, while political experts believe his removal is unlikely despite opposition efforts.

Peruvian President Faces Impeachment Amid Chinese Businessman Scandal
Peruvian President Jose Jeri is embroiled in a mounting political scandal as he's investigated for undisclosed meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang.

Jeri, who came to power after former President Dina Boluarte's expulsion, pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation, amid criticism of transparency and potential corruption.

Despite the opposition's impeachment efforts, experts suggest Jeri's removal is improbable due to the political climate and impending elections.

