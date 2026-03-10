Heartbreak for India as Chinese Taipei Ends Asian Cup Dream

In a crucial AFC Women's Asian Cup match, India succumbed to a 1-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei, eliminating them from the tournament.

The Indian team showcased dominance throughout the game but was plagued by their inability to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities despite taking early control.

Manisha Kalyan's remarkable strike was overshadowed by defensive lapses that contributed to India's premature exit in a contest they needed to win to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)