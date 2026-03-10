Left Menu

Heartbreak for India as Chinese Taipei Ends Asian Cup Dream

India exited the AFC Women's Asian Cup with a 1-3 loss to Chinese Taipei in a decisive group stage match. Despite dominating play and creating several opportunities, India's poor finishing cost them the game. Manisha Kalyan scored India's only goal, but defensive errors led to their elimination.

Sydney | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:20 IST
Heartbreak for India as Chinese Taipei Ends Asian Cup Dream
  Australia

In a crucial AFC Women's Asian Cup match, India succumbed to a 1-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei, eliminating them from the tournament.

The Indian team showcased dominance throughout the game but was plagued by their inability to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities despite taking early control.

Manisha Kalyan's remarkable strike was overshadowed by defensive lapses that contributed to India's premature exit in a contest they needed to win to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

