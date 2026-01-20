Nitin Nabin Takes Charge: A New Era for BJP

Nitin Nabin officially assumed leadership of the BJP today as the party's 12th national president. This historic transition, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous senior leaders, marks a new chapter for the party, poised to tackle upcoming state elections and political challenges.

Stepping in as the youngest to ever hold this prestigious role, Nabin's appointment signifies a shift towards generational change as the BJP seeks to consolidate power across the nation. Known for his youthful energy and extensive political experience, Nabin directly addresses opposition parties on issues affecting Indian demographics and cultural traditions.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the critical nature of illegal immigration, highlighting its threat to national security. As Nabin steps into his new role, he aims to maintain close coordination with NDA partners, reinforcing BJP's political strategy ahead of key assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)