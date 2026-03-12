Election Commission Prepares for Crucial West Bengal Assembly Elections

In a decisive move, the Election Commission has appointed returning officers for each of the 294 assembly constituencies in election-bound West Bengal. The appointments come after the West Bengal government provided officers of necessary seniority, as per the Commission's demands.

The move marks a crucial step as the state gears up for its assembly elections, expected to coincide with elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry in April. A mix of previously appointed and new officers will oversee the process.

Tensions have simmered between the Election Commission and the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, particularly about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list. Calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal have added to the election's dynamic storyline.

