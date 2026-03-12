Left Menu

Election Commission Prepares for Crucial West Bengal Assembly Elections

The Election Commission has appointed returning officers for West Bengal's upcoming assembly elections, resolving disagreements with the state government. Officers of requisite seniority have been selected, with some returning from the 2023 appointments. The elections are anticipated in April, amid tensions over voter list revisions and calls for the Chief Election Commissioner's removal.

Updated: 12-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:19 IST
In a decisive move, the Election Commission has appointed returning officers for each of the 294 assembly constituencies in election-bound West Bengal. The appointments come after the West Bengal government provided officers of necessary seniority, as per the Commission's demands.

The move marks a crucial step as the state gears up for its assembly elections, expected to coincide with elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry in April. A mix of previously appointed and new officers will oversee the process.

Tensions have simmered between the Election Commission and the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, particularly about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list. Calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal have added to the election's dynamic storyline.

