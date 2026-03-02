Trump Orders Military Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
President Donald Trump announced U.S. military action against Iran, aiming to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Operations initiated Friday were reportedly ahead of schedule, focused on preventing nuclear weapon development. Trump detailed the efforts during a White House event, expressing confidence in the campaign's progress.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he had commanded the U.S. military to launch an attack on Iran. The objective: to inhibit Tehran's burgeoning nuclear development and ballistic missile program.
Speaking from the White House, Trump asserted that military operations started on Friday were advancing ahead of schedule. He alluded to an anticipated campaign duration of four to five weeks, though it might extend further. The primary aim, he stated, was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and obstruct its long-range ballistic missile endeavors, claims that Tehran has consistently denied.
During a press briefing in the White House East Room, Trump elaborated on the military actions, having previously communicated via video messages and brief phone calls with the press over the weekend, which presented mixed signals regarding the conflict. Additionally, he noted the U.S. forces' success in incapacitating 10 Iranian ships, professing a positive outlook on the campaign's trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
