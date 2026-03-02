Left Menu

Trump Orders Military Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

President Donald Trump announced U.S. military action against Iran, aiming to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Operations initiated Friday were reportedly ahead of schedule, focused on preventing nuclear weapon development. Trump detailed the efforts during a White House event, expressing confidence in the campaign's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:38 IST
Trump Orders Military Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he had commanded the U.S. military to launch an attack on Iran. The objective: to inhibit Tehran's burgeoning nuclear development and ballistic missile program.

Speaking from the White House, Trump asserted that military operations started on Friday were advancing ahead of schedule. He alluded to an anticipated campaign duration of four to five weeks, though it might extend further. The primary aim, he stated, was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and obstruct its long-range ballistic missile endeavors, claims that Tehran has consistently denied.

During a press briefing in the White House East Room, Trump elaborated on the military actions, having previously communicated via video messages and brief phone calls with the press over the weekend, which presented mixed signals regarding the conflict. Additionally, he noted the U.S. forces' success in incapacitating 10 Iranian ships, professing a positive outlook on the campaign's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel
2
Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

 Global
3
Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

 Global
4
PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026