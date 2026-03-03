Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Showdown Intensifies with Strategic Military Strikes

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that US forces have ramped up operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure, specifically targeting facilities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In a statement on X, CENTCOM detailed the destruction of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control centers, Iranian air defense systems, along with missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields through sustained operations. CENTCOM affirmed ongoing decisive actions against potential threats from the Iranian regime.

Multiple squadrons of F/A-18s are actively supporting these sustained operations, with US forces flying missions day and night to apply overwhelming firepower, according to CENTCOM. Furthermore, US B-1 bombers have struck targets deep within Iran to degrade its ballistic missile capabilities, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Al Jazeera, separately, reported Iran's claim of launching a 'massive missile and drone' assault against a US air base in Bahrain, with Iran's IRGC stating they destroyed the main command building there in the attack, which allegedly involved 20 drones and 3 missiles.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, asserted Iran's resolve to defend itself forcefully as long as US-Israeli aggression persists. The conflict's scope has widened to Lebanon, with Israeli forces engaging Hezbollah. Israel reported the killing of Hezbollah's intelligence chief in a recent strike and noted the interception of unmanned aerial vehicles from Lebanon by the Israeli Air Force.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the military operations' focus on neutralizing the threat of Iran's short-range ballistic missiles and naval capabilities, especially those threatening global shipping lanes. Echoing President Donald Trump, Rubio warned of future, more intense operations: 'The hardest hits are yet to come from the US military. Our mission focuses on destroying their ballistic missile production and the threats their Navy poses to global shipping,' he stated, indicating an ongoing escalation involving the Gulf States. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)