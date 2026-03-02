Global Markets Roil Amid Military Strikes: Oil Prices Skyrocket
Military strikes on Iran have unsettled global markets, triggering steep declines across Europe, Asia, and the US. Energy prices soared, with oil and natural gas futures rising sharply. As tensions threaten worldwide energy supplies, attention shifts from AI, and inflation concerns grow.
Military strikes on Iran sent shockwaves through global markets on Monday, causing significant declines in major indices across the US, Europe, and Asia. The energy sector saw notable impacts, with oil prices surging by 8% to 9%, compelling travel, transport, and several industries to brace for potential cost increases.
In Asia, while most markets tumbled under the pressure, Shanghai saw a boost due to rising oil stocks. Investors veered towards safe-haven assets like gold which climbed over 3%. The geopolitical tensions, honed in the Strait of Hormuz, are raising concerns over prolonged disruptions in oil supplies, impacting global energy flows.
Amidst these tensions, markets remain wary of inflationary flare-ups. Recent US wholesale inflation data, unexpectedly higher than anticipated, adds another layer of uncertainty. Traders are adjusting strategies as these events eclipse discussions around artificial intelligence that have dominated recent market narratives.
