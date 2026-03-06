China's Push for Diversified Equity Financing

In a recent press conference, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, announced China's plans to actively develop diversified equity financing as a means to foster reasonable growth in its capital markets.

Wu emphasized the significance of expanding exit channels for private equity and venture capital funds to ensure fluidity and resilience in the financial sector.

This move is seen as a crucial step for sustaining market dynamism and investment attractiveness amid evolving economic landscapes.

