Political Shift: Vaithilingam Joins DMK Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

In a significant political development, former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam has officially joined the DMK, marking a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Vaithilingam, a notable supporter of the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, made his move in a formal meeting with DMK President M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam.

Vaithilingam, MLA from Orathanad constituency, conveyed his dissatisfaction with AIADMK's leadership, particularly under Edappadi K Palaniswami. Accusing the party of lacking effective governance, he expressed admiration for DMK's current leadership, specifically citing the impactful schemes led by Chief Minister Stalin.

With elections on the horizon, Vaithilingam's switch highlights the internal strife within AIADMK and underscores the DMK's growing appeal. His move follows prior speculation and indicates a strategic realignment as political dynamics intensify in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)