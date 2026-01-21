Historic Unity: SNDP and NSS Join Forces Ahead of Kerala Elections

The SNDP Yogam, a key organization of Kerala's Ezhava community, has approved a historic alliance with the Nair Service Society (NSS), an influential group representing the Nair community. This landmark decision comes on the eve of the state Assembly elections, further uniting two of Kerala's major Hindu caste formations.

Founded by renowned reformer Sree Narayana Guru, the SNDP Yogam, along with the NSS, established by Mannath Padmanabhan, hold significant clout within their communities. This new alliance seeks to promote broader unity among Hindu communities in the region. NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair confirmed that discussions with SNDP vice president Thushar Vellapally will advance the initiative.

Amidst this progression, SNDP general secretary Vellapally Natesan dispelled any notion of hostility towards non-Hindu communities. Clarifying his organization's position after contentious comments about the Muslim League, Natesan emphasized SNDP's commitment to harmony and collaboration across all communities.

