Left Menu

Power Play: Clash of Political Visions in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accused Akhilesh Yadav of misleading criticisms, highlighting BJP's governance improvements. Pathak pointed to lawlessness under Samajwadi Party while lauding BJP's initiatives. He criticized conditions during a health center inspection, stressing intolerance for neglected public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:15 IST
Power Play: Clash of Political Visions in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political showdown, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak targeted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, arguing that Yadav's criticisms of the BJP stem from defeated ambitions. Pathak underscored the chaos of Yadav's tenure, contrasting it with BJP's purported governance success.

The confrontation escalated following Yadav's allegations at a meeting about the BJP's threat to constitutional integrity, accusing them of democratic erosion and corruption. Meanwhile, Pathak painted a grim picture of the state's past under Samajwadi Party rule, emphasizing the lawlessness that allegedly prevailed.

Pathak conducted surprise inspections in Baghpat, highlighting shortcomings in public health and transport facilities. His sharp rebuke of local officials conveyed a zero-tolerance policy towards neglect, reflecting his broader narrative of BJP's commitment to improved governance and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

 India
2
Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

 Global
3
Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

 Switzerland
4
Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026