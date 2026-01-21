Power Play: Clash of Political Visions in Uttar Pradesh

In a political showdown, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak targeted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, arguing that Yadav's criticisms of the BJP stem from defeated ambitions. Pathak underscored the chaos of Yadav's tenure, contrasting it with BJP's purported governance success.

The confrontation escalated following Yadav's allegations at a meeting about the BJP's threat to constitutional integrity, accusing them of democratic erosion and corruption. Meanwhile, Pathak painted a grim picture of the state's past under Samajwadi Party rule, emphasizing the lawlessness that allegedly prevailed.

Pathak conducted surprise inspections in Baghpat, highlighting shortcomings in public health and transport facilities. His sharp rebuke of local officials conveyed a zero-tolerance policy towards neglect, reflecting his broader narrative of BJP's commitment to improved governance and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)