Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Urban Greed and Calls for Accountability

Rahul Gandhi highlights the spread of 'pandemic of greed', focusing on the urban decay. He urges citizens to hold the government accountable, citing incidents like a tragic death in Noida showing the consequences of societal neglect. Gandhi warns about accepting this 'New Normal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Urban Greed and Calls for Accountability
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns about what he terms the 'pandemic of greed' spreading across India, prominently manifesting in urban decay. He calls on the public to demand accountability from the government, stressing that the lack of responsibility has grave consequences for society.

The Congress leader cited a recent incident in Noida where Yuvraj Mehta, a software engineer, died after his car fell into a waterlogged pit. Gandhi emphasized that this tragedy highlights the dangers of a society where power ignores the needs of everyday citizens.

According to Gandhi, complacency toward these issues is fostering an environment of indifference, urging society to reject this 'New Normal'. He insists on the importance of accountability to prevent the progressive spread of urban and societal decay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

 India
2
Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

 Global
3
Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

 Switzerland
4
Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026