Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Urban Greed and Calls for Accountability
Rahul Gandhi highlights the spread of 'pandemic of greed', focusing on the urban decay. He urges citizens to hold the government accountable, citing incidents like a tragic death in Noida showing the consequences of societal neglect. Gandhi warns about accepting this 'New Normal'.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns about what he terms the 'pandemic of greed' spreading across India, prominently manifesting in urban decay. He calls on the public to demand accountability from the government, stressing that the lack of responsibility has grave consequences for society.
The Congress leader cited a recent incident in Noida where Yuvraj Mehta, a software engineer, died after his car fell into a waterlogged pit. Gandhi emphasized that this tragedy highlights the dangers of a society where power ignores the needs of everyday citizens.
According to Gandhi, complacency toward these issues is fostering an environment of indifference, urging society to reject this 'New Normal'. He insists on the importance of accountability to prevent the progressive spread of urban and societal decay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
