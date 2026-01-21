European Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Over Greenland Controversy

The European Parliament has taken a firm stance against the European Union's trade agreement with the United States, suspending negotiations in respond to President Donald Trump's controversial Greenland acquisition aspirations and his threats of tariffs against European allies.

Debates in the EU assembly have centered around key legislative proposals, including removing many EU import duties on American goods and continuing zero duties for US lobsters—terms initially agreed upon with Trump in 2020.

The sudden halt risks escalating tensions with the US, potentially leading to increased American tariffs, as the Trump administration remains adamant about not making tariff concessions until the deal is finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)