European Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Over Greenland Controversy

The European Parliament has suspended its work on the EU-US trade deal following Donald Trump's Greenland demands and tariff threats. Lawmakers have been considering proposals to remove EU import duties on US goods, but rising tensions have postponed parliamentary votes on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:04 IST
The European Parliament has taken a firm stance against the European Union's trade agreement with the United States, suspending negotiations in respond to President Donald Trump's controversial Greenland acquisition aspirations and his threats of tariffs against European allies.

Debates in the EU assembly have centered around key legislative proposals, including removing many EU import duties on American goods and continuing zero duties for US lobsters—terms initially agreed upon with Trump in 2020.

The sudden halt risks escalating tensions with the US, potentially leading to increased American tariffs, as the Trump administration remains adamant about not making tariff concessions until the deal is finalized.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

