Diplomatic Waters: Trump’s Bid to Mediate Nile Dam Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in mediating the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum, Trump proposed bringing leaders from both countries together to negotiate a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a diplomatic push, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested mediating discussions between Egypt and Ethiopia over the contentious Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

During a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump offered to facilitate a resolution.

The dam, deemed a threat to essential water supplies by Egypt and Sudan, has sparked significant regional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

