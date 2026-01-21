Slovenia Rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' Invitation

Slovenia's Prime Minister, Robert Golob, has announced that his country will not accept an invitation from former U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace'. This initiative, which Trump proposed, aims initially to resolve the conflict in Gaza and later address global wars.

According to Golob, the committee's broad mandate risks undermining the international order based on the United Nations Charter. Despite acknowledging the commendable goal of calming the Middle East, he expressed concerns that the invitation could disrupt broader global governance.

While some traditional U.S. allies have approached Trump's offer with caution, others, including countries with complex relations with Washington, have accepted. Golob confirmed he would not attend the initiative's charter signing at the World Economic Forum but would participate in the European Council leaders' meeting in Brussels.

