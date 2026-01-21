Left Menu

Slovenia Rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' Invitation

Slovenia's Prime Minister, Robert Golob, has declined an invitation from former U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace'. Concerns were raised about the initiative's broad mandate, which could undermine international systems and overshadow United Nations efforts. Slovenia remains aligned with European and NATO objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Slovenia's Prime Minister, Robert Golob, has announced that his country will not accept an invitation from former U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace'. This initiative, which Trump proposed, aims initially to resolve the conflict in Gaza and later address global wars.

According to Golob, the committee's broad mandate risks undermining the international order based on the United Nations Charter. Despite acknowledging the commendable goal of calming the Middle East, he expressed concerns that the invitation could disrupt broader global governance.

While some traditional U.S. allies have approached Trump's offer with caution, others, including countries with complex relations with Washington, have accepted. Golob confirmed he would not attend the initiative's charter signing at the World Economic Forum but would participate in the European Council leaders' meeting in Brussels.

