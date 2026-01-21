BJP Sets the Stage for Greater Bengaluru Civic Battle

The BJP has announced its election in-charges for the impending Greater Bengaluru Authority civic polls. Ram Madhav, the former BJP national general secretary, has been appointed as the chief in-charge, while Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay will serve as co-incharges. The elections, involving five city corporations, are scheduled to take place after May 25 and will use traditional ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

Sharing the information on social media, Ram Madhav emphasized the importance of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, describing it as a significant political challenge. He commended Nitin Nabin on becoming the BJP national president and thanked him for the opportunity to manage the civic polls. Madhav highlighted that these local body elections hinge on grassroots issues and organizational strength, stating the party's collective efforts to ensure victory.

Madhav further illustrated the political significance of the civic body polls, noting that the BBMP encompasses a vast region, including five corporations, numerous towns, and over 120 villages. With more than nine million voters and 369 wards, he equated the strategic contest to that of an assembly battle for the state of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)