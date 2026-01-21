Left Menu

BJP Sets the Stage for Greater Bengaluru Civic Battle

The BJP has appointed Ram Madhav as the election in-charge for the Greater Bengaluru Authority civic polls. Scheduled after May 25, these elections will use ballot papers. With over nine million voters, the upcoming contest will be a significant political battle for the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:52 IST
BJP Sets the Stage for Greater Bengaluru Civic Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has announced its election in-charges for the impending Greater Bengaluru Authority civic polls. Ram Madhav, the former BJP national general secretary, has been appointed as the chief in-charge, while Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay will serve as co-incharges. The elections, involving five city corporations, are scheduled to take place after May 25 and will use traditional ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

Sharing the information on social media, Ram Madhav emphasized the importance of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, describing it as a significant political challenge. He commended Nitin Nabin on becoming the BJP national president and thanked him for the opportunity to manage the civic polls. Madhav highlighted that these local body elections hinge on grassroots issues and organizational strength, stating the party's collective efforts to ensure victory.

Madhav further illustrated the political significance of the civic body polls, noting that the BBMP encompasses a vast region, including five corporations, numerous towns, and over 120 villages. With more than nine million voters and 369 wards, he equated the strategic contest to that of an assembly battle for the state of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026