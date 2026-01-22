Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the US interest in acquiring Greenland does not concern Russia. He likened the situation to Russia's sale of Alaska in the 19th century, estimating Greenland's value between $200-250 million.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:35 IST
In a statement made on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked that the United States' interest in Greenland, as expressed by President Donald Trump, is not a concern for Russia.
Putin, speaking during a session of the Russian Security Council and quoted by Russian media outlets, drew parallels to a historic event from the 19th century when Russia sold Alaska to the United States.
Estimating the value of Greenland at between $200-250 million, Putin's comments come amid global scrutiny of the Arctic region's strategic importance and natural resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial Fluctuations: Job Cuts, AI Leaps, and Strategic Sales
Hein Schumacher Takes Helm at Barry Callebaut Amid Cocoa Sales Dip
Tension Mounts as Abu Salem's Parole Request Sparks International Concerns
British Culture Minister Faces Decision on Telegraph Sale
UPDATE 1-Venezuela has received $300 mln in funds from oil sales, acting president says