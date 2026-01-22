Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

In a statement made on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked that the United States' interest in Greenland, as expressed by President Donald Trump, is not a concern for Russia.

Putin, speaking during a session of the Russian Security Council and quoted by Russian media outlets, drew parallels to a historic event from the 19th century when Russia sold Alaska to the United States.

Estimating the value of Greenland at between $200-250 million, Putin's comments come amid global scrutiny of the Arctic region's strategic importance and natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)