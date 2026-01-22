Left Menu

Key Political Realignment in Tamil Nadu: BJP and AIADMK's Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai for pivotal seat-sharing negotiations between BJP and AIADMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The AMMK re-joins NDA, signaling a strategic realignment to contest the DMK's governance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:02 IST
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami felicitates Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election incharge Piyush Goyal at his residence in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu election chief, Piyush Goyal, visited AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's residence in Chennai. The meeting, held over breakfast, centered on key seat-sharing discussions crucial for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami warmly welcomed Goyal, highlighting the meeting's importance in finalizing electoral arrangements between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, BJP and AIADMK. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also attended the meeting, which comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major rally in the state.

In a significant political move, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) rejoined the NDA, with its leader TTV Dhinakaran meeting Piyush Goyal. The NDA, including AIADMK and PMK, aims to challenge the ruling DMK, offering promises of good governance and development for Tamil Nadu.

