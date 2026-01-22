Key Political Realignment in Tamil Nadu: BJP and AIADMK's Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu election chief, Piyush Goyal, visited AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's residence in Chennai. The meeting, held over breakfast, centered on key seat-sharing discussions crucial for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami warmly welcomed Goyal, highlighting the meeting's importance in finalizing electoral arrangements between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, BJP and AIADMK. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also attended the meeting, which comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major rally in the state.

In a significant political move, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) rejoined the NDA, with its leader TTV Dhinakaran meeting Piyush Goyal. The NDA, including AIADMK and PMK, aims to challenge the ruling DMK, offering promises of good governance and development for Tamil Nadu.

