Opposition Leader's Arrest Amplifies Uganda's Election Turmoil

Uganda police detained opposition legislator Muwanga Kivumbi, accusing him of inciting election-related violence that claimed at least seven lives. Kivumbi, vice president of the National Unity Platform, disputes the claims, alleging a massacre of his supporters. The incident follows presidential candidate Bobi Wine's escape during a military raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:10 IST
On Thursday, Ugandan police detained Muwanga Kivumbi, an opposition legislator and senior official of the country's largest opposition party, accusing him of involvement in election violence that resulted in at least seven deaths. Kivumbi is vice president of the National Unity Platform party, led by former pop star Bobi Wine, who has been in hiding since a military raid on his residence.

Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi, avoided arrest by fleeing shortly before veteran President Yoweri Museveni was announced the decisive victor of the January 15 presidential election. Police confirmed Kivumbi's arrest on social media and stated he would face court proceedings. The authorities cited his connection to recent political violence incidents.

Diverging narratives have emerged from police and Kivumbi regarding the clashes between security forces and supporters. Police portrayed the opposition as instigators of violence, while Kivumbi asserted that his supporters, awaiting election results, were victims of a lethal attack. The opposition has faced intimidation and arrests throughout Uganda, with claims of widespread electoral fraud and political oppression.

