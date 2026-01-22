Left Menu

Merz Advocates Renewal of Transatlantic Trust Amid U.S. Greenland Shift

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz encourages Europeans to maintain transatlantic ties at the World Economic Forum in Davos, following President Trump's softened stance on Greenland. Merz emphasizes the importance of trust in NATO, despite recent U.S. threats that jeopardized those relations.

Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, voiced support for strengthening the transatlantic partnership after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric on Greenland.

Merz urged Europeans to not be hasty in dismissing transatlantic relations, acknowledging the crucial trust upon which NATO is built. This comes after Trump abandoned plans for tariffs linked to U.S. intentions regarding Greenland, thus averting a potential trade conflict.

Highlighting the necessity for Europe and the U.S. to restore trust, Merz noted Germany's military involvement in Greenland and underscored the ongoing development of a permanent NATO presence by Denmark to safeguard the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

