NATO's Arctic Expansion Amidst US-Greenland Tensions

NATO is set to bolster its Arctic presence after a new framework agreement led by the United States, as U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitions in Greenland have stirred transatlantic tensions.

During an interview at the World Economic Forum, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed optimism that necessary security measures could be implemented swiftly, with hopes for completion by 2026. Meanwhile, Trump's unexpected reversal on his aggressive stance towards Greenland brought relief to European markets but left a legacy of uncertainty in transatlantic ties.

European leaders remain cautious about U.S. reliability, with many fearing future policy shifts. German leader Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of not abandoning NATO despite recent frustrations, as stakeholders navigate this complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)