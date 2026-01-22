Tragedy Strikes: 10 Brave Soldiers Lost in Doda
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed anguish over the deaths of 10 Army personnel in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, offering condolences to their families and acknowledging the risks faced by armed forces serving the nation.
A tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district claimed the lives of 10 Army personnel and left 11 injured when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge. The incident occurred at Khanni top on the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road, leaving widespread grief and mourning.
TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, voiced his deep sorrow over the loss of these brave soldiers, acknowledging the immense risks faced by armed forces daily. Banerjee extended heartfelt condolences to the families, highlighting the soldiers' commitment to duty.
Banerjee emphasized the nation's gratitude for the sacrifices made by the armed forces. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, standing in solidarity with the bereaved families during this trying time.
