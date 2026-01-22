Pangsau Pass: Gateway to Culture and Connection
Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona highlights the cultural, historical, and tourism importance of Pangsau Pass, a strategic landmark on the India-Myanmar border. The site, celebrated during the Pangsau Pass International Festival, is poised to be a hub for tourism and cultural exchange, cementing its place in regional history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the significance of Pangsau Pass, a historic and strategic landmark on the India-Myanmar border, during his visit to the site.
Describing it as a 'gateway between India and Myanmar,' Sona hailed its historical, cultural, and strategic value, predicting its potential as a major hub for border tourism and cultural exchange.
At the Pangsau Pass International Festival in Nampong, Sona praised the showcase of cultural diversity, which fosters unity and celebrates local identity, wishing for the festival's continued success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
9Pay's Strategic Leap: Bridging Indian Digital Payments with Vietnam's Tourism Boom
Revamping Delhi: A Tourism Transformation
India Multi-Day Travel Index 2025: Deliberate Journeys Redefine Tourism
India Drives US Tourism Surge: A New Era for Travel
Mizoram's Bold Rs 650 Crore Investment to Transform Tourism Landscape