Pangsau Pass: Gateway to Culture and Connection

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the significance of Pangsau Pass, a historic and strategic landmark on the India-Myanmar border, during his visit to the site.

Describing it as a 'gateway between India and Myanmar,' Sona hailed its historical, cultural, and strategic value, predicting its potential as a major hub for border tourism and cultural exchange.

At the Pangsau Pass International Festival in Nampong, Sona praised the showcase of cultural diversity, which fosters unity and celebrates local identity, wishing for the festival's continued success.

