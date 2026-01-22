Left Menu

Pangsau Pass: Gateway to Culture and Connection

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona highlights the cultural, historical, and tourism importance of Pangsau Pass, a strategic landmark on the India-Myanmar border. The site, celebrated during the Pangsau Pass International Festival, is poised to be a hub for tourism and cultural exchange, cementing its place in regional history.

Pangsau Pass: Gateway to Culture and Connection
Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the significance of Pangsau Pass, a historic and strategic landmark on the India-Myanmar border, during his visit to the site.

Describing it as a 'gateway between India and Myanmar,' Sona hailed its historical, cultural, and strategic value, predicting its potential as a major hub for border tourism and cultural exchange.

At the Pangsau Pass International Festival in Nampong, Sona praised the showcase of cultural diversity, which fosters unity and celebrates local identity, wishing for the festival's continued success.

