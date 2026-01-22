Left Menu

Political Alliances Reshape Maharashtra's Civic Landscape

The recent political shifts involving Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) highlight changing alliances in Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli civic body. MNS's support to BJP-aligned Shiv Sena contrasts with past alliances, posing challenges for Uddhav Thackeray. This reflects broader state political dynamics and impacts Uddhav's political strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:31 IST
Political Alliances Reshape Maharashtra's Civic Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

The political dynamics in Maharashtra have seen a new twist as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) shifts its allegiance to support Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, backed by the BJP, in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Sources suggest this move signifies repercussions of past political decisions by Uddhav Thackeray, particularly his controversial departure from the 2019 alliance with Devendra Fadnavis.

This political shakeup challenges the previous unity between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, potentially foreshadowing further strategic realignments across the state's municipal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

 Global
2
Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

 Global
4
Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026