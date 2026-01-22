Political Alliances Reshape Maharashtra's Civic Landscape

The political dynamics in Maharashtra have seen a new twist as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) shifts its allegiance to support Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, backed by the BJP, in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Sources suggest this move signifies repercussions of past political decisions by Uddhav Thackeray, particularly his controversial departure from the 2019 alliance with Devendra Fadnavis.

This political shakeup challenges the previous unity between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, potentially foreshadowing further strategic realignments across the state's municipal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)