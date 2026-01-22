Political Alliances Reshape Maharashtra's Civic Landscape
The recent political shifts involving Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) highlight changing alliances in Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli civic body. MNS's support to BJP-aligned Shiv Sena contrasts with past alliances, posing challenges for Uddhav Thackeray. This reflects broader state political dynamics and impacts Uddhav's political strategies.
The political dynamics in Maharashtra have seen a new twist as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) shifts its allegiance to support Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, backed by the BJP, in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
Sources suggest this move signifies repercussions of past political decisions by Uddhav Thackeray, particularly his controversial departure from the 2019 alliance with Devendra Fadnavis.
This political shakeup challenges the previous unity between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, potentially foreshadowing further strategic realignments across the state's municipal landscape.
