A Call for Change: Karachi as Pakistan's Financial Capital
The Pakistani minister has urged the government to declare Karachi a federal territory. He cites governance issues and recent tragedies, highlighting the city's importance as an economic hub. Authorities are encouraged to assume greater control to prevent further disasters.
In a bold move, a Pakistani minister has called for Karachi to be designated as the nation's financial capital.
Addressing the media after a tragic fire, National Health Services Minister Mustafa Kamal stressed the need for federal oversight.
Kamal criticized local governance and urged a federal response to ongoing challenges.
