A Call for Change: Karachi as Pakistan's Financial Capital

The Pakistani minister has urged the government to declare Karachi a federal territory. He cites governance issues and recent tragedies, highlighting the city's importance as an economic hub. Authorities are encouraged to assume greater control to prevent further disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold move, a Pakistani minister has called for Karachi to be designated as the nation's financial capital.

Addressing the media after a tragic fire, National Health Services Minister Mustafa Kamal stressed the need for federal oversight.

Kamal criticized local governance and urged a federal response to ongoing challenges.

