BJP and Shiv Sena Gear Up for Leadership Selection Post-Civic Polls

The BJP is set to convene a meeting with its newly-elected corporators to appoint a group leader. This step precedes their registration with the Konkan divisional commissioner, a process shared with ally Shiv Sena. This follows their success in the January 15 civic polls, as confirmed by Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam.

Satam assured that under their leadership, Mumbai's infrastructure issues such as potholes and waterlogging would be addressed, alongside a crackdown on corruption. He added that the city is already witnessing significant development under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Responding to allegations of unfavorable ward allocations to Shiv Sena, Satam clarified that every decision in the seat-sharing arrangement was discussed thoroughly. The BJP, alongside Shiv Sena, clinched a total of 118 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.