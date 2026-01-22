Left Menu

Zaid Khan Leads Ahmedabad Lions to Victory with Stunning Four-Wicket Haul

Zaid Khan's exceptional four-wicket performance propelled Ahmedabad Lions to a narrow 13-run triumph over Delhi Superheroes. Despite struggling initially, Sanjay Kanojjiya's 34 off 20 stabilized the Lions. Delhi's chase faltered against Khan's spell, ending at 61 in 9.3 overs, securing Lions' top table position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:48 IST
Zaid Khan Leads Ahmedabad Lions to Victory with Stunning Four-Wicket Haul
  • Country:
  • India

Zaid Khan delivered a stellar performance, taking four wickets that led the Ahmedabad Lions to a 13-run victory over the Delhi Superheroes in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) on Thursday.

After a shaky start with openers Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Birendra Ram departing early, Sanjay Kanojjiya steadied the ship with a crucial 34 runs off 20 balls, lifting the Lions to 74/7 in 10 overs despite Delhi's disciplined bowling led by Padmesh Mhatre and Dhiraj Bhoir.

In response, Delhi crumbled under Khan's bowling prowess, collapsing for 61 in 9.3 overs. Prathamesh Pawar and Mhatre provided brief resistance but couldn't prevent the Lions from claiming victory. This win places Ahmedabad Lions atop the ISPL leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

