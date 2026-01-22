EU Leaders Rally Against Trump's Greenland Gambit

European Union leaders are gathering for emergency talks to reassess transatlantic relations after US President Donald Trump's contentious remarks on Greenland and trade threats. The meeting aims to solidify a coordinated response from the EU amidst growing tensions.

Trump's recent reversal on acquiring Greenland marks a significant shift in the ongoing diplomatic saga, although skepticism remains. Top EU officials, including Ursula von der Leyen, express doubts over the US's reliability following potential tariff impositions on eight nations.

Amid these developments, the EU plans a robust investment initiative in Greenland to bolster its economy and establish a strategic European position while simultaneously reevaluating its security strategies in alignment with ongoing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)