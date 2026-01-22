Russia Commits $1 Billion for Gaza Rebuilding Through Peace Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Russia's willingness to allocate $1 billion from its frozen assets for the reconstruction of Gaza. He emphasized that establishing a sovereign Palestinian state is crucial for peace in West Asia. The commitment was made amid a broader peace initiative led by US President Donald Trump.
In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's readiness to direct $1 billion from frozen assets towards rebuilding Gaza, aligning with US President Donald Trump's peace initiative.
Putin, speaking at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin, highlighted the necessity of a sovereign Palestinian state for genuine peace in West Asia.
The announcement coincided with a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace Charter, attended by international leaders in Davos. Funds allocated to this US-initiated Board of Peace are expected to focus on humanitarian efforts to restore Palestine, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
(With inputs from agencies.)
