In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's readiness to direct $1 billion from frozen assets towards rebuilding Gaza, aligning with US President Donald Trump's peace initiative.

Putin, speaking at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin, highlighted the necessity of a sovereign Palestinian state for genuine peace in West Asia.

The announcement coincided with a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace Charter, attended by international leaders in Davos. Funds allocated to this US-initiated Board of Peace are expected to focus on humanitarian efforts to restore Palestine, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

