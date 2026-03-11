Nasheed Advocates Diplomacy Over Bombs Amid West Asia Tensions
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed criticizes US-Israel joint strikes on Iran, advocating for democratic institutions as means for change. He highlights the economic impact on Maldives, heavily reliant on tourism, amidst the West Asia conflict. Nasheed calls for peace in the Indian Ocean, emphasizing diplomacy over military action.
Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, has voiced his concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, initiated by US-Israel joint military actions against Iran. In a recent interaction with PTI, he expressed that democratic institutions, not bombs, are the path to change.
Nasheed highlighted the adverse effects of the conflict on the Maldivian economy, noting a significant decline in tourist arrivals due to disrupted travel hubs in the Middle East, crucial for the island nation's tourism-dependent economy. This drop could push the country towards potential financial instability, he warned.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean Region and acknowledged India's role as a security provider. Nasheed advocated for a multipolar world where power is balanced and countries collaborate across various sectors without relying solely on force.
