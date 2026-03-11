Left Menu

Nasheed Advocates Diplomacy Over Bombs Amid West Asia Tensions

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed criticizes US-Israel joint strikes on Iran, advocating for democratic institutions as means for change. He highlights the economic impact on Maldives, heavily reliant on tourism, amidst the West Asia conflict. Nasheed calls for peace in the Indian Ocean, emphasizing diplomacy over military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:57 IST
Nasheed Advocates Diplomacy Over Bombs Amid West Asia Tensions
Nasheed
  • Country:
  • India

Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, has voiced his concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, initiated by US-Israel joint military actions against Iran. In a recent interaction with PTI, he expressed that democratic institutions, not bombs, are the path to change.

Nasheed highlighted the adverse effects of the conflict on the Maldivian economy, noting a significant decline in tourist arrivals due to disrupted travel hubs in the Middle East, crucial for the island nation's tourism-dependent economy. This drop could push the country towards potential financial instability, he warned.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean Region and acknowledged India's role as a security provider. Nasheed advocated for a multipolar world where power is balanced and countries collaborate across various sectors without relying solely on force.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026