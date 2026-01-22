Left Menu

Vietnam's Communist Party Leadership Transition Quickens Pace

Vietnam's Communist Party has expedited its voting process to reappoint current leader To Lam as general secretary. Nearly 1,600 delegates selected 200 central committee members, excluding Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Luong Cuong. The shortened congress indicates broad consensus for Lam's leadership extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:24 IST
Vietnam's Communist Party is accelerating its leadership transition process, moving towards the reappointment of To Lam as general secretary. Initially set to conclude on Sunday, the congress may end as early as Friday due to apparent consensus among party members.

Approximately 1,600 delegates elected 200 central committee members on Thursday, tasked with choosing the new party chief and selecting up to 19 Politburo members from a pre-arranged list.

Notably absent from the newly elected committee are Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Luong Cuong, casting doubt on their continuation in leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

