Vietnam's Communist Party Leadership Transition Quickens Pace

Vietnam's Communist Party is accelerating its leadership transition process, moving towards the reappointment of To Lam as general secretary. Initially set to conclude on Sunday, the congress may end as early as Friday due to apparent consensus among party members.

Approximately 1,600 delegates elected 200 central committee members on Thursday, tasked with choosing the new party chief and selecting up to 19 Politburo members from a pre-arranged list.

Notably absent from the newly elected committee are Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Luong Cuong, casting doubt on their continuation in leadership roles.

