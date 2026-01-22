Left Menu

Congress Contemplates Solo Run in West Bengal Elections

The Congress is considering running independently in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Sources indicate a strategic shift away from alliances, aiming to rebuild the party's strength across the state. A decision is anticipated soon, as BJP and Trinamool Congress intensify their campaigns.

The Congress party is weighing its electoral strategy for West Bengal, with insiders suggesting a pivot towards contesting the Assembly elections independently, as per sources on Thursday.

Amidst growing momentum from Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigns, the Congress remains undecided on whether to form alliances, although indications lean towards a solo contest.

The Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) coalition fell short in the last elections, securing only one seat. Meanwhile, BJP has risen as the primary opposition in a state historically dominated by the Left and Congress. Some within Congress argue that solo elections could help rejuvenate their influence and expand their support base statewide. Amidst the charged political climate in Bengal, with BJP and Trinamool Congress trading allegations, a conclusive strategy from Congress is expected shortly. (ANI)

