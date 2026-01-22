Cuba-Venezuela Relations: A Presidential Phone Call Sparks Hope

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Thursday that he had engaged in a phone conversation with Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez. This call underscores Diaz-Canel's commitment to bolstering ties between Cuba and Venezuela.

The two nations have maintained close alliances, yet recent tensions arising from the United States' actions in Caracas—particularly the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—have clouded Venezuela's political landscape.

The discussion between Diaz-Canel and Rodriguez seeks to reaffirm and potentially strengthen the longstanding partnership amid these challenging times.

