Cuba-Venezuela Relations: A Presidential Phone Call Sparks Hope
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has communicated with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez. They discussed strengthening relations between Cuba and Venezuela amidst uncertainties following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States. The conversation aims to reinforce the longstanding alliance between the two nations.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Thursday that he had engaged in a phone conversation with Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez. This call underscores Diaz-Canel's commitment to bolstering ties between Cuba and Venezuela.
The two nations have maintained close alliances, yet recent tensions arising from the United States' actions in Caracas—particularly the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—have clouded Venezuela's political landscape.
The discussion between Diaz-Canel and Rodriguez seeks to reaffirm and potentially strengthen the longstanding partnership amid these challenging times.
