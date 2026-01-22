Left Menu

Cuba-Venezuela Relations: A Presidential Phone Call Sparks Hope

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has communicated with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez. They discussed strengthening relations between Cuba and Venezuela amidst uncertainties following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States. The conversation aims to reinforce the longstanding alliance between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:53 IST
Cuba-Venezuela Relations: A Presidential Phone Call Sparks Hope
Miguel Diaz-Canel

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Thursday that he had engaged in a phone conversation with Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez. This call underscores Diaz-Canel's commitment to bolstering ties between Cuba and Venezuela.

The two nations have maintained close alliances, yet recent tensions arising from the United States' actions in Caracas—particularly the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—have clouded Venezuela's political landscape.

The discussion between Diaz-Canel and Rodriguez seeks to reaffirm and potentially strengthen the longstanding partnership amid these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh

Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Sing...

 India
2
India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

 India
3
Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

 Global
4
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026