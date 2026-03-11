Left Menu

Mandelson's Uneasy Ties: UK's Disclosure Unveils Risky Relations

The British government released documents shedding light on Peter Mandelson's time as the US ambassador and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The documents reveal concerns about reputational risks and unusual appointment processes, alongside details of his severance pay after being dismissed.

The British government has unveiled a significant tranche of documents pertaining to Peter Mandelson's tenure as the UK's ambassador to the United States. Among these are insights into his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, which posed substantial reputational risks as per internal advisories.

Details from the records indicate that Mandelson's interactions with Epstein continued even after Epstein's 2008 conviction, during Mandelson's period as Business Minister and beyond. Mandelson reportedly stayed at Epstein's house during his jail term in 2009.

Further concerns were documented following Mandelson's dismissal, with a fact-finding mission initiated by Downing Street and discussions over severance pay highlighted. This disclosure raises questions about the judgment and processes surrounding such high-profile appointments.

