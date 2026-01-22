Left Menu

Congress Unites Punjab Leadership for 2027 Elections

The Congress has directed its Punjab leaders to maintain unity and avoid public disputes as it prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. The decision came after a strategic meeting led by top party figures, with a focus on regaining control from AAP and ensuring diverse representation.

Updated: 22-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress issued a directive to its Punjab leaders on Thursday, urging them to avoid public disagreements and focus on unity as the party gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

This strong message was delivered during a strategic meeting led by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in response to reports of infighting.

The meeting emphasized no leadership change, candidate selection strategy, and inclusive representation, with a promise of unity and victory in the upcoming Punjab polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

