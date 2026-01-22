Congress Unites Punjab Leadership for 2027 Elections

The Congress issued a directive to its Punjab leaders on Thursday, urging them to avoid public disagreements and focus on unity as the party gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

This strong message was delivered during a strategic meeting led by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in response to reports of infighting.

The meeting emphasized no leadership change, candidate selection strategy, and inclusive representation, with a promise of unity and victory in the upcoming Punjab polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)