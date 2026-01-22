Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Amidst Divisive Forces
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, highlighted the importance of unity in diversity as essential for India to become a global power. Speaking at an event, he urged the preservation of values like love and peace, cautioning against divisive forces in society, and emphasized harmony as a tradition in Jammu and Kashmir.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, emphasized on Thursday the imperative of maintaining unity in diversity for India to achieve its goal of becoming a global power.
Speaking at the 649th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj in Naushera, Rajouri, Abdullah urged the public to embody values such as love, compassion, and harmony, celebrated across all religions.
He cautioned against divisive forces undermining society's cohesion and reiterated the need to uphold harmony and dignity for all, especially in the Jammu region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoys Engage with Russian Leaders in Peace Talks
British PM Raises Alarm Over Putin's Proposed Role on Trump's Peace Board
Stubb's Optimism: Trump Pressures Russia for Peace in Ukraine
EU Readies Support for Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
Albania Joins Trump's 'Board of Peace' to Boost Global Diplomacy