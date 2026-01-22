Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Amidst Divisive Forces

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, emphasized on Thursday the imperative of maintaining unity in diversity for India to achieve its goal of becoming a global power.

Speaking at the 649th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj in Naushera, Rajouri, Abdullah urged the public to embody values such as love, compassion, and harmony, celebrated across all religions.

He cautioned against divisive forces undermining society's cohesion and reiterated the need to uphold harmony and dignity for all, especially in the Jammu region.

(With inputs from agencies.)