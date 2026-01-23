Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

The Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates steady on Friday, simultaneously raising its economic and inflation forecasts, confident that a moderate recovery will justify eventual rate hikes. All eyes now turn to Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference for insights on the timing of further rate adjustments, amid market turmoil fueled by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's snap election call.

Faced with keeping yen devaluation in check while avoiding escalating bond yields due to anticipated government spending, the BOJ concluded a two-day meeting by maintaining its key policy rate at 0.75%. The decision aligns with expectations, following a rate increase from 0.5% in December, as the central bank maneuvers through constrained economic conditions.

The BOJ's quarterly outlook report updates forecasts for fiscal 2025 and 2026, endorsing a moderate recovery stance. Inflation predictions for 2026 have been incremented to 1.9%. The BOJ stays committed to raising rates as needed, striving for balanced risks and cautiously unwinding its massive stimulus by reducing bond purchases.