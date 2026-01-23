Kanpur Police Unravel International Betting and Hawala Syndicate
Kanpur Police dismantled a syndicate involved in illegal activities like international betting and hawala. The raid led to the seizure of Rs 2 crore in cash and approximately 62 kg of silver. Suspected links with an Agra-based bookmaker are being investigated, alongside the source of seized Nepali currency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Kanpur's law enforcement has successfully cracked down on a sophisticated syndicate engaging in international betting, illegal share trading, and hawala operations.
In a raid at the residence of Ramakant Gupta in the Dhankutti area, the police seized Rs 2 crore in cash and around 62 kg of silver. The operation also uncovered links with a known cricket bookmaker from Agra.
Authorities have taken five suspects into custody and are continuing investigations to trace the syndicate's extent and verify the origins of the confiscated Nepali currency.
ALSO READ
Our close cooperation vital for advancing shared interests of Global South: PM Modi after speaking to Brazilian President.
European Shares Surge Amid Trump's Tariff Reprieve and Optimistic Earnings
European Shares Surge Amid Greenland Tariff Resolution
Shares Tumble: PNB Housing Finance Faces Investor Discontent
Trump's Greenland U-Turn Revitalizes European Shares