Kanpur Police Unravel International Betting and Hawala Syndicate

Kanpur Police dismantled a syndicate involved in illegal activities like international betting and hawala. The raid led to the seizure of Rs 2 crore in cash and approximately 62 kg of silver. Suspected links with an Agra-based bookmaker are being investigated, alongside the source of seized Nepali currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:12 IST
Kanpur's law enforcement has successfully cracked down on a sophisticated syndicate engaging in international betting, illegal share trading, and hawala operations.

In a raid at the residence of Ramakant Gupta in the Dhankutti area, the police seized Rs 2 crore in cash and around 62 kg of silver. The operation also uncovered links with a known cricket bookmaker from Agra.

Authorities have taken five suspects into custody and are continuing investigations to trace the syndicate's extent and verify the origins of the confiscated Nepali currency.

