Kanpur Police Unravel International Betting and Hawala Syndicate

Kanpur's law enforcement has successfully cracked down on a sophisticated syndicate engaging in international betting, illegal share trading, and hawala operations.

In a raid at the residence of Ramakant Gupta in the Dhankutti area, the police seized Rs 2 crore in cash and around 62 kg of silver. The operation also uncovered links with a known cricket bookmaker from Agra.

Authorities have taken five suspects into custody and are continuing investigations to trace the syndicate's extent and verify the origins of the confiscated Nepali currency.